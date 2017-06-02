Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carden Park Hotel is celebrating its 20th anniversary operating on its 1,000-acre resort.

The luxury hotel and resort near Chester has seen record visitor figures following £4m investment as part of a comprehensive refurbishment programme under the helm of the hotel’s general manager, Paul Bayliss MBE.

Included is a now complete portfolio of brand new luxury suites and refurbished bedrooms, an extension and enhancement of the conferencing and banqueting offering, and significant improvements to both indoor and outdoor facilities.

Carden Park team go the extra mile for charity

The hotel is set for a bright future continuing to attract international customers to the heart of Cheshire.

More than 100 members of staff gathered to mark the occasion on the front lawn of the estate with owner Steve Morgan and his wife Sally, with many employees also celebrating 20 years of employment at the hotel having been part of the team since Carden Park opened its doors in 1997.

The hotel also has ambitious plans for the future, with the front façade of the hotel currently receiving a £200k investment to create a new terrace and orangery capable of delivering al fresco events and providing additional outdoor space to guests for drinks receptions and catered barbeques.

Carden Park Hotel wedding planner Madeleine Ellis: A Day in the Life

Paul said: “Celebrating 20 years of Carden Park is a very special moment for the team, many of whom have spent the majority of their careers here and we all feel extremely lucky to have such loyal staff on board. When I returned as general manager last year, it was because I could always see the resort at the front of the pack. Carden is always a competitor at the highest echelons of the industry and has never stood still against its competition. The reason why I and many of the staff are here today is because we believe there’s no were else capable of delivering the quality of experiences and the levels of service that our hotel and resort offers.

“The secret of course is passion, commitment and enthusiasm, planning and refining one’s services by learning from the best, investing in training and development for staff and demanding a world class level of service that allows us to operate seamlessly to the benefit of our guests. We’re extremely excited about the future of Carden Park and working to celebrate another successful 20 years at the forefront of the industry.”