Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A caravan fire has shut the M56 causing long queues.

There are delays in both directions near junction 12 at Frodsham on Friday (May 26).

Pictures show black smoke billowing out from the caravan which is on the hard shoulder.

With a lane of the motorway closed westbound, the tailback currently stretches to J10 at Stretton.

Emergency services had closed the opposite carriageway but this has now reopened.

It is the third incident of the day on the stretch of motorway between J9 and J12.

Slow traffic on M56 following accident near Chester

Highways England say drivers going west could face an extra 50 minutes onto their journey.

They expect the congestion to have cleared by 2.30pm.