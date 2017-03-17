Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver and two passengers being chased by police jumped out of their car before it crashed into a house in Blacon .

The Vauxhall Vectra smashed through the garden and into the front wall of a property in Hatton Road on Thursday (March 16).

Left to ‘ghost’ by the driver, it was hit by a car coming in the opposite direction which diverted it into the house.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested but no further action will be taken against them.

The Vectra had failed to stop for officers in Stamford Road so they took off in pursuit at about 5.30pm.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “Before the car came to a halt, the three occupants got out on Fernhill Road.

“The empty Vectra was then involved in a collision with a black Nissan Micra, which was driving in the opposite direction.

“As a result, the Vectra collided with a property on Hatton Road - causing damage to a garden fence and front wall.”

The two teenagers were arrested after a search of the area but have since been released from custody without any charge.

The force’s spokeswoman said enquiries were ongoing to trace the car’s driver.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that can help officers with their enquiries, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 703 of March 16.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.