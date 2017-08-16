Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The developer behind the new business quarter by Chester Railway Station has applied for planning permission to create a temporary car park on land previously occupied by Hoole Enterprise Centre which burnt down.

Muse Developments says the 100-space car park would serve the occupants of One City Place which is the first of seven proposed buildings as part of the business quarter.

Eventually, present occupiers of One City Place will be provided spaces in the wider development with a long term ambition for Muse to redevelop the enterprise site.

Chronicle reader Andy Scargill, from Parkgate Road, Chester, has already raised concerns that access would be off the busy Hoole bridge with the potential to cause issues for traffic and pedestrians alike, especially as the entrance would be shared with Hoole Bridge Building Supplies.

However, a document supporting the planning application claims the previous ‘large workshop’ would have generated ‘significant levels of traffic’.

It states: “The parking is proposed to be provided on a temporary basis for a period of three years, until permanent parking within City Place development is provided. By being a temporary use, the proposed car park will help meet an identified short term need for car parking as well as allowing the redevelopment of the application site in the longer term.

“Without the provision of temporary parking, securing occupation of One City Place will be significantly hindered. One City Place is located in the city’s new business quarter and is therefore key to the success of the local economy and jobs provision.

“Provision of the proposed 100 vehicular spaces will reduce pressure placed on the city’s public car parks and road-side parking by employees of the future occupants of One City Place.”

Occupants of One City Place so far include RSM UK, Power Solutions UK, Excello Law, Black & Veatch and Sykes Cottages.

Chester Enterprise Centre, owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council , burnt down in December 2010, reducing it to a blackened shell and destroying 50 small businesses.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators were unable to establish the cause of the blaze but all the evidence indicated it was accidental.

The Chronicle has asked CWaC whether it still owns the site with a response awaited.