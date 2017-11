Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the A41 had to be closed after a car ended up on its roof following a collision with two other vehicles.

One male suffered minor injuries in the smash which happened just after 9.30pm on Friday (November 24) on the A41 in Little Sutton.

Emergency services closed part of the road between Ledsham Road and Little Sutton station as they dealt with the incident and it reopened later that night.