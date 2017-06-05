Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman driver swam to safety when her car ended up in an ornamental pond by Chester Business Park after misjudging a roundabout.

The black Volkswagen Polo left the A483 Wrexham Road , opposite GB Group and Tetra Pak, about 7.20pm on Friday (June 2).

Photos on social media showed damage to a low wall and the car almost up to its roof in water.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said the 19-year-old female driver was uninjured but wet. No arrests were made at the scene. North West Ambulance Service confirmed nobody required hospital treatment.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman Sarah Dornford-May said fire crews were alerted but the call was cancelled when it became clear the driver was no longer trapped.

Mrs Dornford-May said: “She was in the vehicle but got herself out and swam to shore and the police cancelled our attendance.”