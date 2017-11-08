Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews called to a blaze at a property in Ellesmere Port discovered a cannabis farm in the house when they arrived.

Both Cheshire Fire and Rescue and Cheshire Police were called to the house on Holly Road at 7.54am this morning (Wednesday, November 8) following reports that it was on fire.

When they arrived, crews tackled the fire which started on the first floor of a terraced house, and four firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus and use two hose reel jets.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "A cannabis farm was discovered inside the property and a police investigation has begun.

"Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. No one was inside the property at the time of the incident."