Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large scale cannabis farm has been discovered by police on the outskirts of Chester .

Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit executed a drugs warrant at a farm in Plemstall Lane, Mickle Trafford , about 9am on Wednesday, August 2.

While carrying out a detailed search of the premises, officers discovered a ‘significant’ quantity of cannabis plants.

Detective sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester LPU, said: “Information we receive from members of the public is vital in helping us combat drug-related crime and stops them from being sold on our streets. However, it doesn’t stop there, we still need the public’s help to find out who is responsible and for people to come forward with any information.

“We know the negative impact illegal drug use and supply can have in the local community and members of the public can rest assured that our efforts in tackling drug-related crime will continue.”

Anyone with information that can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 180 of August 2. Details can also be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.