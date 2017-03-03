Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most five-year-olds are desperate to meet Mickey Mouse and co and gaze up at Cinderella’s magical castle at Disney World – but Ellesmere Port youngster Tillie Mae Aird truly deserves her dream to come true.

The adorable Disney super-fan has undergone a staggering 33 chemotherapy sessions, eight lots of radiotherapy and major surgery to remove her kidney since she was diagnosed with the rare Wilms’ tumour 15 months ago.

Her proud parents Rachel and Jason Aird say their little girl has taken her cancer fight ‘in her stride and with a smile on her face’ and now, happily, the Meadow Primary School pupil has remained in remission since her treatment ended in September 2016.

A once in a lifetime family holiday to Disney World in Florida which was booked before Tillie’s diagnosis had to be postponed because she was too poorly.

It was re-booked for this year, but sadly Tillie’s illness has taken its toll on the family’s finances and the trip had to be cancelled altogether.

So when they tuned in to Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and saw that the hit ITV1 was taking viewers to the fairy tale kingdom in Florida and putting them up in the same hotel they had picked for their holiday, Rachel wasted no time in applying.

“We know it’s a long shot as there are lots of families that also deserve this holiday but it would mean the world for us to be able to take Tillie on this holiday,” she said.

“We are very proud of how far she has come since she was diagnosed and we feel extremely lucky that she is still with us today.

“Tillie is a massive fan of Disney and loves going to the Disney shop to look at all of the princesses and teddies.

“This holiday would be a dream come true for her and a well deserved treat after the year she’s had.”

National treasures Ant and Dec will be picking audience members to win a place on their plane throughout the series.

If you’d like to help send Tillie to Florida, support Rachel’s social media campaign by tweeting @itvtakeaway and using the hashtag #GetTillieToFlorida.