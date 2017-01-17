Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity is hoping to help a Winsford girl get around more easily.

Newlife, the charity for disabled children, is working to help 11-year-old Madison Buckley get the independent she needs with a new hi-tech wheelchair.

Madison, from Winsford, has a muscle-wasting condition and global development delays that affect her mobility. She relies on a wheelchair to get around but is outgrowing her current equipment.

Dad Shaun Buckley said: “Madison has had her wheelchair for six years and has grown quite a bit in that time. It’s just not big enough for her anymore and it’s putting strain on her legs and hips – she gets painful cramps.”

Madison has undergone hip surgery and had steel rods inserted in her spine.

Shaun added: “In the next year or so she will be a teenager and need more independence, so a hi-tech wheelchair would not only be comfortable for her but help her do so much more for herself. For instance, there are things in the fridge at home that she can’t reach and we try to put everything in the kitchen cupboards where she can get to it, but we have limited space. She is being held back from doing everyday things by her wheelchair.”

This is mirrored at school where she has to be transferred into alternative seating to access some desks. “But then she isn’t comfortable because she struggles to sit upright without support,” says Shaun.

What Madison needs is a wheelchair with a high/low facility so she can access a range of heights at the touch of a button, and be safe and comfortable at the same time.

With no funding available from local statutory services for this equipment, the family turned to Newlife – the largest charity provider of specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness in the UK – for help. The charity gave Madison her current wheelchair back in 2011.

A new wheelchair to meet her needs will cost £10,065 and the family has already fundraised just over £1,000 – leaving £9,043 to find.

If you would like to support Madison in getting her equipment, go to: www.newlifecharity.co.uk/cheshire and click on the donate button next to her story.

The website also includes contact details for the Newlife County Liaison Team – tel no 01543 431 444 or email local@newlifecharity.co.uk – and shows specific ways people can help support children with disability and terminal illness and their families in the county.

Any funds raised above what is needed for Madison will help pay for equipment for another child in Cheshire, where Newlife has already supported 431 children with equipment totalling £553,721.