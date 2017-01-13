Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a woman came within centimetres of touching an electrified rail in Ellesmere Port – risking serious injury and death just before Christmas.

Shortly before 1pm on Friday, December 23, two women were standing on the Ellesmere Port-bound platform at Overpool station, speaking to another woman who was on the other platform.

One of the women then climbed down onto the track and reached out to touch the third rail, which has electric current running through it, with her hand coming within centimetres of it.

She then climbed back onto the platform and boarded a train to Ellesmere Port.

British Transport Police are keen to speak to the woman shown in the CCTV image as she may have information which could help with the investigation.

Investigating officer PC Wendy Simpson said: “Trespassing on the railway is not only an offence; it is also an incredibly dangerous thing to do. In the last 10 years, almost 170 people have lost their lives trespassing on the railway. Taking a shortcut or messing around on the tracks can result in serious life-changing injuries or death.

“If you recognise the woman in this image, please contact me by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 264 13/10/17. ”