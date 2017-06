Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vehicle fire has closed a Neston road in both directions.

The blaze is understood to have broken out in a camper van on Hinderton Road at about 11.30am, according to travel site Inrix.

The road has been shut in both directions due to the fire, which is between Bushell Road and Olive Road.

Police are advising motorists in the area to consider alternative routes.