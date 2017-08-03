Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School’s out, and a new campaign to showcase the fun and quirky side of Chester launches this week, showing visitors all the ways that they can go #ChesteringAround this summer.

The campaign aims to capitalise on the staycation market and raise the profile of Chester as a short break destination through a series of eye-catching images that connect Chester’s assets together in a playful and memorable way.

Developed through a partnership between Marketing Cheshire and CH1 Chester BID, it will showcase the wide range of ways that visitors can make the most of a break in the city, from Chester Zoo to Storyhouse to a tour of the talking walls.

Director of tourism at Marketing Cheshire Rachel McQueen said: “From Chester Zoo to our Roman heritage to the exciting programme of plays and performances at the newly opened Storyhouse or the world-class contemporary sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral, there’s never been more reasons to visit Chester.

“We wanted to create a campaign that really captures and celebrates the playful side of the city and its surrounding attractions, encouraging visitors to come and experience it for themselves, especially with a growing number of people looking to stay in the UK this summer.”

Target audiences include couples and families looking for a UK short break destination, predominately in the South East because of the strong train links between London and Chester, but also visitors closer to home who may have only considered the city as a place for day trips previously.

Manager of CH1 Chester BID Carl Critchlow added: “So many people already visit Chester during the summer holidays, but we want them to see that there is so much to do here that they have all of the building blocks for a great short break.”