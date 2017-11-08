Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heavyweight new campaign is set to shine the spotlight on Ellesmere Port as a residential destination.

It has been launched by the influential Ellesmere Port Development Board, in partnership with Marketing Cheshire, the agency for promoting the Cheshire and Warrington sub region nationally and internationally.

The new initiative, The Port’s the Place, is a promotional campaign that will target home buyers and boost the town’s reputation as ‘a superb place to live’.

With well over 2,000 new homes on the way and a thriving local economy the Port has earned the label ‘boom town’, it is suggested.

Chris Farrow, development board chairman, said: “There are many fantastic reasons to live in Ellesmere Port not least the unbelievable value for money, host of family attractions, incredible shopping and some excellent green spaces.”

Laura Gilling of Marketing Cheshire said: “Our new campaign is about getting that message out to even more people in the region particularly those looking to invest in one of the 2,150 new homes being built between now and 2020.”

The development board, an enterprise team tasked with expanding the town and improving the quality of life of its residents, together with Marketing Cheshire hope the campaign will help developers to sell new homes and, in turn, meet house building targets.

“One of the first goals is to give people looking to move home access to more online information that shows what the town is really about,” Laura added.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“We’ve created a short film with ‘10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port’ that shines a positive spotlight on the area’s location as a central north west hub as well as its fantastic transport links, schools, leisure facilities and much more.

“In addition we’ll be creating more content for the Invest in Ellesmere Port website so homebuyers have a resource to access useful information.

“We’ll also be harnessing social media to share news, views and experiences of people living here.”

Land Registry figures show house prices in Ellesmere Port are up 3% on last year and 7% on 2014 yet its homes are still among the best value for money in the area.

The town’s forecast investment is £2.8bn, including £1.2bn already secured, according to a recent report by Amion Consulting, based in Liverpool’s central business and commissioned by the development board.

Improvements are being made to schools, community facilities, transport and housing while the number of jobs in the town is said to have increased by 10%, more than twice the national rate, between 2009 and 2014.

Likewise the number of businesses was up 30% between 2010 and 2015, almost twice the increase seen across the north west.

The campaign says one such developer who recognises the potential for new homes in the town is Essex-based Countryside where its Wellington Place development, just off Cromwell Road, will eventually feature 73 high specification three and four-bedroom homes.

Martina Collins, regional sales and marketing director at the housebuilder, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, said: “Demand for new homes continues to rise throughout the region and our aim is to transform this site into a thriving community with high quality homes that are attainable for a wide range of people.

“Within easy reach of a number of great schools and local services, Wellington Place is just a stone’s throw away from Ellesmere Port town centre and nine miles from beautiful and historic Chester, making it a perfect location for family living.”

Laura added: “We’re planning to work closely with house builders in the area and support their efforts to promote Ellesmere Port as a destination for those in the market for a new home.

“The future is looking extremely bright and now really is the time to shout about it.”

People can see the ‘10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port’ film by visiting marketingcheshire.co.uk/the-ports-the-place.

For more information on why ‘The Port’s the Place’ log on to www.ellesmereportdevelopment.co.uk and visit ‘Place to Live’.