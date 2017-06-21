Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic in Chester city centre appears to be running as normal today (Wednesday), one day after a road closure led to traffic gridlock.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) closed George Street in order to make improvements to the road's junction with Upper Northgate Street - and it resulted in traffic chaos in the city, as drivers were at a standstill for most of the morning.

CWaC were forced to re-open the road to allow traffic to return to normal and apologised for the inconvenience, saying they would wait until the after peak traffic before closing George Street again today - despite putting the same traffic management in place on Monday with no major problems.

They also said they would tweak the traffic signal timings to maximise the capacity of the temporary layout and would continue to monitor the situation.

But there were still a number of angry comments on our Facebook page with many describing the situation as 'an utter joke'.

Paul 'Obi-Wan' Rowland said: "Another example of CWaC having little or no understanding of traffic needs in the city, roads such as George Street cannot be closed during the daytime, other countries do this type of work at night - when traffic is at a minimum, it's not rocket science."