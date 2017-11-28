Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless thieves have stolen a tricycle which a mum had bought for her severely disabled son as a Christmas present.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have any information about the theft, which happened on Glen Road, Ellesmere Port between 4.30pm on November 22 and 9am on November 23.

The distinctive white low step trike was taken from the property which was undergoing a refit.

Detective Constable Stuart Wood said: “The item is quite unusual so if you have seen it for sale or out and about then please get in touch with us.

“The victim in this case is a mum who had bought the trike as a Christmas present for her severely disabled son and would like it returned.

"If you have any information please contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 253 of 23/11/17. Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”