Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to trace a heartless crook who stole three Royal British Legion charity boxes with one pinched in the middle of the Service of Remembrance.

Cheshire Constabulary have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to question in connection with the charity box thefts in Neston .

The first incident happened at Sainsbury’s in Neston at 5.35pm on Monday, November 6, when a male was seen on CCTV taking a British Legion charity box, putting it in his jacket and leaving the store.

Police say the second theft happened at the Royal British Legion, Chester Road, Neston, on Sunday, November 12, between 3pm and 4pm, during the Service of Remembrance. The thief again stole a charity box but replaced it with the one previously stolen from Sainsbury’s.

The third incident again took place at Sainsbury’s Neston store on Monday, November 13, at 3.57pm, when the offender put a Royal British Legion charity box in his jacket and left the supermarket.

PC Rob Callan said: “These are a despicable series of crimes, not just against the Royal British Legion but against all those who support the charity. To steal a charity box during a Service of Remembrance shows a calculated callousness and a total lack of respect for society.

“We want this person caught and are asking for the help of the community. If you have any information please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 0717366855 of 12/11/17. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”