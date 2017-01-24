Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shutters may be down but the party gets started again next week when Chester’s Fiesta Havana re-opens following a £145,000 investment.

The revamp of the Watergate Street nightspot introduces reclaimed wood, an ‘exuberant’ new colour scheme and brand new furniture.

With its emphasis on authentic mojitos and the ‘cha cha cha’ atmosphere, the popular Latino bar and restaurant will reopen on Tuesday, January 31.

Cuba Libre, El Diablo and Havana club will be just three of the 68 cocktail variations on offer.

Fiesta Havana is the third venue to undergo a refurbishment in Watergate Street following in the wake of Barlounge and Kuckoo bar.

And there will be a VIP party to celebrate the end of ‘dry January’ on Thursday, February 2, at 5pm, featuring menu tasters, cocktail samples and a local DJ on the decks from 9pm.

In line with its Cuban etiquette, the venue has laid out five reasons why they think their place is the coolest in town:

■ Language – hit them with a ‘Hola’ or ‘Buenos noches’ – in keeping with their Latino roots.

■ Attire - laid back, casual and comfortable - ‘don’t forget your dancing shoes but leave the bikinis at home’

■ One party – as Cuba is a one-party state, Fiesta Havana keeps to that tradition too – ‘One party, one roof. Morning til’ night’.

■ Value – With deals including 2-4-1 Fajitas Monday to Friday accompanied by Happy hour 5-8pm.

■ Gratitude – the venue promises you will ‘mambo in and rumba out with an even bigger smile on your face’.

Fiesta Havana is run by Stonegate Pub Company which claims to be the largest privately held managed pub operator in the UK, with revenues in excess of £625 million, employing about 14,000 people. Other brands in the group include Slug & Lettuce, Yates, Walkabout, Common Room, Venues, Proper Pubs, Town Pub & Kitchen and Classic Inns.