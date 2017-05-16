Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's become something of a pop culture bible and is one of the most read websites in the world.

So it's quite flattering that Chester has cropped up on Buzzfeed's radar, as they capture the zeitgeist of the Noughties club scene in Chester with an amusing listicle that is sure to take many back a few years.

The tongue-in-cheek piece outlines 18 things that 'everyone who went clubbing in Chester in the '00s knows' – and, unsurprisingly, most of them relate to Rosies nightclub.

In fact, the first item on the list declares the Northgate Street club as 'the best in Chester – this is not up for debate.'

Mention is made of the club's incredibly steep staircase, the hot dog stand in the middle of the second floor dance floor and the bizarrely named 'three in a bed' deal where getting a drink at The Red Lion and Lakota first guaranteed free entry.

(Photo: Buzzfeed)

But 'classy' teenagers may have preferred to visit the newer Cruise nightclub on St John Street, the article suggests.

Other declarations include Revolution being the best place to pre-drink, and Off The Wall apparently being the worst.

But we're not sure we agree about stopping off at McDonald's on the way home – surely a burger from The Blue Lagoon or Go Fresco is more likely?

(Photo: Buzzfeed)

Do you agree with Buzzfeed's summary of Noughties club life in Chester? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.