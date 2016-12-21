Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thriving brewery based in Kelsall has had to build an extension just so it can keep up with demand.

Creator of handcrafted premium brews like Eastgate and Cheshire Cat, Weetwood Ales opened in 1992 as a 'two men and a dog' operation but 2017 will be their 25th year in business.

It was born out of the struggle to find decent cask ale in the early 1990s, and now supplies fine dining gastropubs, wet-led locals, hotels and bottle shops in cities, towns and villages all over the North West and North Wales.

The team realised they needed to expand their premises last Christmas, and their shiny new extension – which has enabled them to open a shop – has just been completed in time for this year's festive season.

Phil McLaughlin, from Weetwood Ales, said: "The extension gives us a brand new, fitted out refrigerated 2,000sq ft cold store in which we now store all our filled barrels.

"With this operational, it has freed up other space on our site allowing us to establish an on-site shop to supply members of the public directly.

"There’s lots of competition now but people know they can rely on Weetwood for a high-quality, really drinkable, consistent pint."

So Weetwood fans can now pick up their favourite beers in bottles, gift packs and mini-kegs directly from the brewery in Kelsall.

"Business is going really well and there’s a continued and growing demand for our range," added Phil.

"Increasingly, people want to buy from local producers, especially when it comes to food and drink."