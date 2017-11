Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and forensic officers are investigating a burglary at a shop in Chester this morning (Monday, November 27).

They were called to Card Zone on Foregate Street at 9.05am following reports of a burglary.

Police are now appealing for information.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 182 of November 27."