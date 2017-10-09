Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous crook has been jailed after taking cash from a charity shop on three separate occasions.

Andrew William Davies, 38, was arrested on Friday (October 6) in relation to three separate break-ins at the Age UK shop, Witton Street, Northwich , which occurred over a two week period.

Davies, of Gorstage Lane, Weaverham , was subsequently charged with burglary other than a dwelling.

He appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates on Saturday where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison and handed a £115 fine.

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “To stoop so low as to burgle a charity shop on three separate occasions is simply despicable and shows that Davies had no regard for the harm that he caused to the local community.

“Age UK provide an invaluable service, helping people make the most of their later life. Yet, as a result of a Davies’ actions the charity lost a significant amount of money, which would have been used to support some of our most vulnerable residents.

“I welcome the sentence that have been handed to Davies and I hope that it provides closure to the charity and reassures local residents we are committed to doing all that we can to bring offenders to justice.”