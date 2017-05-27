Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-day weekend is always a bonus, but watch you do not spend it in a traffic jam.

Drivers are warned to expect delays over the Bank Holiday from May 26-29.

Motorways such as the A55, M53 and M56 will be busy as people go for their hopefully sunny weekend away.

The RAC are predicting popular routes could be 'bumper-to-bumper'.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said, “We’re expecting leisure journeys to reach a peak on bank holiday Monday when families setting off for a half term trip or taking a day trip to the coast

"Drivers should also be warned that the roads are likely to see significant congestion on Friday as getaway traffic and everyday commuter traffic combines.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

"We’re expecting it to be bumper-to-bumper from Friday lunchtime onwards on some of the country’s most popular routes.

“We expect the vast majority of roadworks on motorways and major A-roads to be either put on hold or completed in time for the weekend which is good news for drivers but sometimes it only takes a single incident for delays to develop on parts of the road network that are prone to congestion.”

Roman Day at Chester Races will bring a lot of cars and buses into the city centre.

Cheshire Oaks is always extremely popular on a Bank Holiday Monday which could affect the A5117 and M53.

Latest forecasts suggest the weather will dip from Saturday onwards with the potential for heavy rain.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry but a lot cooler than the previous week.