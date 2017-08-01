Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a bum deal and it's coming to a loo near you.

The Chronicle’s sister paper the Sunday Mirror has revealed toilet tissue is on a roll with some prices up by a quarter.

It seems you need to be a bit flush to buy some makes of loo roll as prices have risen by up to a quarter over the past year, new figures reveal.

Andrex has been accused of reducing the size of rolls by 19 sheets without cutting the price.

A pack of nine of its Quilts is up 17% to an average £4.85. And a four-pack of its Classic white rolls is up 15% to £2.12.

Rivals Cushelle has hiked a 16-roll pack by 25% to £7.50 but four rolls were up just 3% to £2.04.

Trade mag The Grocer shows an average rise of just 2% since 12 months ago in a survey of 85 makes and sizes sold in supermarkets.

Bigger packs have gone up more than small ones as stores cut discount deals.

Andrex said the price changes were up to shops.