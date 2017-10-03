Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Oaks is offering a touch of magic for youngsters at half term.

As Harry Potter celebrates his 20th birthday, the designer outlet will be hosting a Wizard Academy to keep the little ones entertained.

It will be enrolling budding little wizards for all sorts of wicked wizardry fun from October 23 to October 27 to get them into the Halloween spirit.

Cheshire Oaks Wizard Academy teachers Professor Wanda Wands-Rule and Professor Suzy Spellbook will be sure to teach the children all they need to know to be the next Harry Potter or Hermione Granger.

The academy will pop up in the centre’s indoor children’s play area from 11am to 4pm each day with a full programme of fun activities to keep the youngsters occupied.

On the first day little ones will be able to make their own wizard wand and learn spells around the cauldron including ones to make their parents not give them any chores.

Day two will see wizard school potions and a magic class with science demonstrations to help turn little muggles into fully fledged wizards.

Children will be able to make their own wizard owl on day three while learning how to train an owl too.

Day four features The Ministry of Magic spell book making class with budding wizards able to design their very own spell book, jot down some basic spells and take them home to cast spells on their teachers.

The academy will wrap up on day five with a how to ride a broomstick class ready for the Quidditch season. It will also be the Wizard Academy graduation day with the sorting hat deciding who has passed.

All fully fledged wizards will receive a Wizard Academy graduation certificate with wicked prizes up for grabs, wizardry games and bingo. All sessions are free for children.