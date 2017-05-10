Sights and sounds of Chester on race day

Popping prosecco bottles before midday? Chester Races are back in town.

Thousands of racegoers arrived in the city for Chester Cup Day on Wednesday (May 10).

It marked the opening of the Boodles May Festival which is running until Friday.

City centre bars were packed out with an air of anticipation building before the afternoon's action on the Chester Racecourse turf.

A glorious day with clear blue skies definitely helped to draw the crowds.

Clad in glamorous dresses and smart suits, a steady stream of racing fans made their way down Northgate Street towards the Roodee ahead of the first race at 1.50pm.

