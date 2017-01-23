Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BT Sport will come at a cost for BT customers starting next season.

Broadband and landline charges are also due to go up later this year.

BT TV customers who previously got the channels for free will have to pay £3.50 a month for BT Sport from August 1.

Those who have BT Broadband and watch their Sky satellite service will see a £1.50 increase to £7.50 a month.

Non-BT Broadband customers who watch BT Sport on their Sky box will see their monthly charge go up £1 to £22.99 a month.

(Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

Broadband charges will typically rise by between 5% and 6% from April 2 - around £2 a month.

Landline customers will see phone plans increase, and the cost of calls will go up by 1p a minute.

BT said phone rental would be frozen at £18.99 a month, while the cost of a subscription to BT TV will also remain the same.

BT Sport own the rights to National League matches and highlights. Chester FC's clashes with Gateshead and Tranmere Rovers will be shown on the channel on February 11 and March 4 respectively.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.