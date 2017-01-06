Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well-wishes have poured in from as far away as America after adored Saltney Morrisons moggy Brutus was suddenly taken ill over the festive period.

The eight-year-old 'supermar-cat' shot to fame for his charming penchant for wandering across the road from his home to hang out at his local shop.

Over the past few years, he's become as much a part of the store's fixtures and fittings as the groceries and trolleys, delighting shoppers and staff alike.

But his concerned owners Claire and Adam Owens revealed on Brutus' hugely popular Facebook page - which chronicles his unusual love affair and has racked up more than 11,400 likes - that he had suffered a setback with his condition, Polycystic Kidney Disease, on New Year's Day.

The worrying news sparked an outpouring of well-wishes from his legion of fans across the world.

One family in Texas even got in touch to send their 'kisses to Brutus'.

The tabby suffered a similar relapse almost exactly one year ago from which he made a miraculous recovery so the family rushed him to Chester Gates Referral Hospital to see what could be done for their 'gorgeous Brutus bear'.

An ultrasound revealed large cysts in his kidneys, one of which had become very enlarged.

Thankfully, after a course of fluids to flush his kidneys out, a series of tests and anti-sickness medication, brave Brutus brightened up.

But in the heartbreaking Facebook post, veterinary nurse Claire wrote that they may have to prepare themselves for 'making a tough decision in the not too distant future'.

"Not the best start to 2017, but maybe with all your prayers and wishes and all our love and fusses, he’ll get through this again, but I won't let him suffer if he's not making any significant improvement," she said.

Brutus is now recovering at home, and in a further update posted on social media on Friday morning, he is said to be 'not 100% but getting there'.

It reads: "I’ll know when Brutus is feeling better when he starts becoming a little pest in the house and destroying things and jumping up on places he shouldn’t be!

"No sign of this yet so fingers crossed but he is eating well and drinking loads which is a good sign."