Broughton Shopping Park is set to welcome The Body Shop.

Eight new jobs will be created when the ethical and natural skincare brand opens its doors on the Eastern Terrace on Saturday (April 29).

And to celebrate, the first 50 shoppers will be rewarded with a free goody bag.

Complimentary pampering sessions such as hand massages, skincare consultations and makeovers will also be on offer at the opening event between 10am and 7pm, reports the Daily Post.

The Body Shop is the latest in a long line of new arrivals at Broughton, following JD Sports opening earlier this year and Primark and M&S in 2016.

Jacqui Fieldgate, The Body Shop store manager, said: “ We hope that both new and existing customers will enjoy the enhanced shopping experience in our fantastic new North Wales store.

“The opening party this weekend is shaping up to be a really great event – the team can’t wait to hand out some freebies and make over Broughton’s shoppers!”

'Leading shopping destination'

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, added: "I’m sure there will be a queue of people wanting a first glimpse of the store on Saturday, and I’m looking forward to seeing shoppers’ reactions .

"The Body Shop joins a growing list of beauty brands available at Broughton, and helps to cement our reputation as one of the region’s leading shopping destinations.”