The manager of a children’s football team has been caught drink driving.

Anthony Mark Foden blamed one of the parents for tipping off the police.

Foden, 44, appeared at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold and admitted driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard that he was just over the drink drive limit with a reading of 42 microgrammes. while the limit is 35, drivers are not prosecuted unless the reading is 40 or above.

Foden, of Old Warren in Broughton, was banned from driving for a year. He was also fined £370 with £85 costs and a £37 surcharge.

Foden, said to be a director of a company, was stopped following an anonymous tip off to the police as he drove in Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, on May 19.

The caller gave the details of the defendant’s BMW car and said he was a possible drink driver.

When stopped, he provided a positive breath test and later blew the reading of 42 microgrammes.

Defending solicitor Simon Simmons said Foden had been to the pub and had two pints. Over a period of time he had third.

Foden was a man with many interests, one of which was to manage a children’s football team.

He believed that one of the parents had called the police.

Foden was the part-time director of a company and appreciated that he would lose his driving licence.

Magistrates heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving but it was outside the ten year period where a statutory three year ban would have to be imposed.