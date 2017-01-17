Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Broughton who died after being hit by a Transit van suffered multiple organ failure.

An inquest opening into the death of Paul Michael Sadler heard he died two days after the accident on the A5104 in Broughton at the junction with Queens Way.

The 26-year-old van driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug swipe test and has since been released on bail pending the results of further tests.

The road was closed for more than four hours as a result of the tragedy on January 7.

At Ruthin County Hall this afternoon (January 17), North Wales east and central coroner John Gittins said 35-year-old Mr Sadler of Gladstone Road was pronounced dead at the intensive care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital on January 9.

Mr Gittins said a post mortem examination was not required as a cause of death was provided by doctors as multiple organ failure.

Mr Sadler’s family said they have been left 'heartbroken' by their loss.