A 43-year-old man is starting a three year jail sentence today after robbing a teenager at knifepoint in Chester.

Brian Charles Evans of Leaches Lane in Deeside pleaded guilty to robbery at Chester Crown Court today (June 28) following the terrifying incident on Brook Street on the morning of May 9 this year.

The teenage victim was drawing cash out of an ATM outside the post office when Evans approached him and threatened him with a small knife.

He pushed him out of the way and stole cash before running away from the scene.

Although the teenager was unhurt in the incident, police said he was left 'traumatised' by his ordeal.