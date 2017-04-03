Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry has overturned on the A49 roundabout through Tarporley.

Cheshire Police have asked drivers to avoid the area on Monday morning (April 3).

The accident at the junction between the A49 and A51 happened at about 8.30am.

No serious injuries have been reported.

There were also delays for commuters on the M56 because of a broken down lorry.

A lane had to be closed between junctions 14 and 12 while one of the HGV's tyres was changed.

Highways England said there are delays have now cleared.

