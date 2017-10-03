Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester schoolgirl whose singing voice wowed judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent last year is organising a fundraising concert to support a cause close to her heart.

Hammond School pupil Beau Dermott has announced a huge charity gig at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Thursday, October 12, in aid of Cancer Research UK following her father Ian’s own diagnosis.

The 13-year-old had no idea her dad was ill when she reached the finals of the ITV talent show and subsequently landed a £1m deal with Decca Records. Her father has since received gruelling treatment but says Beau has helped him through the dark times.

Beau came up with the concept of the concert which she has organised with the support of her family and mentor Amanda Holden .

The girl with the big voice and big heart said: “Cancer research is so important, not only for those who are suffering with this disease, but also for the families supporting them. We have all had to be strong for dad, and for all the fantastic work that goes on at Cancer Research UK, this is my way of giving back and saying thank you.”

Joining Beau on stage will be Liverpudlian singer Tom Spence and BOST Musicals who will be performing a tribute to Michelle Kiss who was tragically killed in the Manchester attack in May this year.

Also performing at the concert will be a children’s choir that Beau has brought together – made up of classmates, friends and young people, all of whom have all been affected by cancer in some way.

Global superstars Anastacia and Ronan Keating are supporters of Cancer Research UK and were delighted to hear about the concert.

Anastacia said: “After beating breast cancer twice myself, I know what it’s like to want to do something to help change the odds for others who are affected by this terrible disease. Beau is such an inspiration and by doing this concert, not only will she raise awareness but also vital funds that will help beat cancer sooner. I’m sure her dad will be beaming with pride and I wish her all the luck in the world – she’s going to be amazing!”

Ronan added: “I wish Beau all the very best for her upcoming gig in Liverpool. As someone who’s been touched by cancer, I have nothing but admiration for the strength Beau has shown in dealing with such a sad situation.”

Beau’s mentor Amanda Holden said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Beau and all that she has achieved. She is an incredible girl with a big heart – this concert will be a very special event indeed.”

Beau lives in Widnes with her parents Ian and Karen, her older brother and two dogs.

She shot to fame when her electrifying audition on Britain’s Got Talent earned her the golden buzzer, taking her straight into the live finals. Singing Defying Gravity from the hit musical Wicked, the YouTube clip of her performance currently has an astounding 25 million views.

Her debut album Brave includes Defying Gravity as well as other musical favourites.

For details of Beau’s concert, click here .