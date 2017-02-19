Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northwich is bracing itself for a cycling spectacular later this year when Britain’s leading televised cycle race series comes to town.

The Tour Series, which takes place over ten venues, will be staged in the Cheshire town on Friday, May 12, with a day of fast-paced road cycling action.

Now entering its ninth year the competition is unique as the focus is on teams not individuals, with professional cyclists battling it out at every round to be crowned Britain’s top team.

Running alongside the men’s Tour Series will be the women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series which will give spectators the chance to see leading female cyclists in action.

Northwich town clerk Chris Shaw said: “It’s such a brilliant coup for Northwich to attract both the men’s and women’s races and it’s going to create such a buzz in the town.

“Over the last couple of years Northwich has been the start and end point for the Pedal Power initiative too, which sees cyclers from all around Mid-Cheshire tackle a number of different routes in the area.

“So many people love Pedal Power so I know there’s definitely an appetite for cycling here in Northwich and people will line the streets for sure.”

Northwich Town Council and Northwich Business Improvement District hope to build on the profile of the town by hosting a family fair and artisan market alongside the main event.

Jane Hough, Northwich business improvement district manager, said: “With thousands of people expected to line the streets for the event, the town’s businesses have a brilliant chance to entice in new customers and take advantage of the additional footfall.

“With the cycling taking place in the early evening, visitors will no doubt want to browse the town before and during the race so there’s a great opportunity just waiting to be taken advantage of.”

Updates and further event information is available at the Visit Northwich website or the Visit Northwich Facebook page.

Highlights of the cycling event will be screened on ITV4 the evening after the day’s racing.