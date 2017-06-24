Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A project to help tackle loneliness and social isolation among the over 50s invited residents to enjoy free taster activities at Storyhouse in Chester as part of the national Great Get Together celebrations taking place in honour of Jo Cox MP.

The day organised by Brightlife saw talks, workshops, singing and song-writing, crafts, games, wellbeing treatments and digital tasters.

For those who preferred to just relax, Brightlife’s team of community connectors were located in the café ready with a smile, friendly conversation and lots of information about what other activities they might enjoy in their community.

The day was a resounding success with people coming from across the borough to find out more about the wide range of activities available for people over 50.

Head of Brightlife Chris McClelland said: “The Great Get Together at Storyhouse has been a wonderful opportunity for Brightlife’s partners, volunteers, groups and commissioned services to join together at an event that has united communities and generations through some of life’s simplest pleasures; chatting, laughing, being in company, exploring beautiful surroundings …and just trying something new.”

The Big Lottery Fund uses National Lottery funding to support Brightlife to work with people aged over 50 living in Cheshire West and Chester.

Brightlife, which is one of 14 national Ageing Better projects, is managed and supported by a partnership led by Age UK Cheshire.