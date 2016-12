Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy a festive bargain, head to B&Q in Chester where you can nab a REAL Christmas tree for just one whole English pound.

Staff at the Sealand Road branch are selling off the festive foliage with just five days to go until the BIG DAY.

Chronicle community content curator Sallie Ehlen said: "I couldn't resist it - I already have my tree up but I will stick this in the garden and string some lights around it!"