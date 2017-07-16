Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boughton resident Anne Proctor, celebrating her 77th birthday this month, has taken the plunge for her first ever sponsored event.

Anne had only ever sponsored others and had never taken on an event herself until last month when, declaring it’s never too late, she undertook a sponsored swim in support of local charity Retreat House Chester.

Anne says that when she moved to Chester two years ago, the Retreat House events offered her the friendship, conversation and reflection she was looking for and hoping to find in her new home.

At the same time, being over 75, she had free access to the sports facilities at the Brio Christleton Sports Centre.

When Retreat House Chester put out the call for local people to support their fundraising efforts, Anne decided it was time to take to the water in aid of the charity.

Inspired by the name of the charity’s 15 Appeal – a name drawn from the 15 founding benefactors of Chester’s original retreat house back in 1925 - Anne decided to multiply 15 by three and swam 45 lengths.

She hopes that, with the generosity of donors, she may have been able to raise £1,000 which will contribute to the refurbishment of the rooms in Abbey Square where the Retreat House is to be located.

This will add greatly to the facilities and activities for retreat in the city which Retreat House Chester is looking forward to developing.

Anne said: “It has been a very positive ‘first’ for me and I’m now looking towards my next challenge!”

For more details, see www.retreathousechester.co.uk.