Parliament has been dissolved and campaigning has begun ahead of the General Election .

The UK will go to the polls (again) on June 8.

But the bookies believe we are in for a few shocks at local level.

Market odds are showing in favour of swings to the Tories in both Chester and Ellesmere Port.

We know who will be standing for the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats in each of the four Cheshire West constituencies.

Final candidate nominations must be made to Cheshire West and Chester Council by May 11.

Here's how the oddsmakers believe each seat will play out:

City of Chester

We knew Chris Matheson faced a battle to hold onto the city for Labour, but he is really up against it according to the odds.

The Conservatives are putting up Will Gallagher to try to topple the incumbent, who is a popular figure at local level. They have been installed as heavy favourites.

The Green Party are believed to be nominating a candidate, which they did not do in 2015, and it could be crucial. Lizzie Jewkes is standing for the Lib Dems.

Paddy Power: Conservative 1/7 Labour 9/2 Lib Dem 33/1 Ukip 50/1 Green 500/1

Sky Bet: Conservative 1/6 Labour 7/2 Lib Dem 33/1 Ukip 100/1 Green 200/1

William Hill: Conservative 1/5 Labour 10/3 Lib Dem 25/1 Ukip 66/1 Greens 100/1

Ellesmere Port and Neston

This is the contentious one. Labour for 25 years, some bookies are predicting Ellesmere Port to turn blue.

Despite winning by a majority of more than 6,000, only Ladbrokes have Justin Madders to be re-elected.

Brian Jones is running for the Tories who are targeting the seat.

Ukip finished third in 2015 but have yet to announce their candidate.

Ladbrokes: Labour 8/11 Conservative 1/1 Lib Dem 100/1 Ukip 100/1 Green 100/1

Paddy Power: Conservative 4/6 Labour 11/10 Lib Dem 100/1 Ukip 100/1 Green 500/1

Sky Bet: Conservatives 8/11 Labour 1/1 Lib Dem 150/1 Ukip 150/1 Green 200/1

William Hill: Conservatives 8/11 Labour 11/10 Ukip 80/1 Lib Dem 125/1

Eddisbury

Only Paddy Power are willing to offer odds on Eddisbury at the moment.

Antoinette Sandbach is defending a massive Conservative majority of 12,974.

Cathy Reynolds (Labour) and Ian Priestner (Lib Dem) will hope to cause a huge upset.

Paddy Power: Conservatives 1/500 Labour 50/1 Lib Dem 50/1 Ukip 150/1 Green 500/1

Weaver Vale

Graham Evans won for the Tories by a majority of less than 1,000 in 2015 but he is slated to comfortably be re-elected according to the oddsmakers.

Mike Amesbury has been chosen as Labour's challenger in the constituency which includes parts of Runcorn and Northwich as well as Frodsham and Helsby.

Former Chester City Council leader Paul Roberts is the Lib Dem Candidate. Any Ukip, Green or independent names on the ballot paper are yet to be released.

Paddy Power: Conservatives 1/10 Labour 11/2 Lib Dem 33/1 Ukip 200/1 Green 500/1

William Hill: Conservatives 1/10 Labour 11/2 Lib Dem 50/1 Ukip 100/1

