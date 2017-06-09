Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A video promoting the forthcoming Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show (June 14-18) near Tattenhall shows the thrills and spills of the international water festival that will run alongside.

The event includes top-level dressage and showjumping with international stars John Whitaker, Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester as well as the water festival on the lake at the foot of Bolesworth Castle.

Some of the best wakeboarders in the world will battle it out in spectacular head-to-head style contest on a purpose-built, world class wakeboard park on the weekend of (June 17-18).

When athletes are not competing, members of the public will be given the opportunity to have a go on the water themselves. There will also be the chance to try wakeboarding, paddle boarding, kayaking and ‘water zorbing’ too.

Campers and glampers are invited to stay overnight during the five-day event.

Organisers report a ‘massive increase’ in year on year ticket sales, as well as a surge in overnight bookings following improvements to camping areas and the VIP Glamping Festihut Village.

Festihut Village features two and four man chalets with their own VIP section including a chill out area for family and friends.

The glamping experience comes complete with beds, lighting and access to facilities. For those who prefer to be more at one with the outdoors, there is the family-friendly camping and caravan site which has been improved and is just a short walk from the showground.

Nina Barbour, founder and president of The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, said: “Not only are we attracting world-class talent, visitors are also travelling from far and wide to enjoy what the show has to offer.

"As such, we have made sure that we are giving them the best welcome we can, not only through improvements to our camping and glamping sites, we have also added tons of new family entertainment and unrivalled hospitality. With space already almost at capacity, we are advising people to secure their pitch as soon as possible.”

Camping starts from £24.50 for a pitch over the full five-day event and from £350 for a two man VIP Festihut. Show packages are available with overnight accommodation and access to the show for the full five days. Children under 12 go free. To find out more, click here or call the show office direct on: 01829 307 676.