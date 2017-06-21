Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show returned to record-breaking visitor figures last week.

Sporting legends and celebrities alike were spotted descending on Tattenhall for the high-profile competition.

Attendees included Olympic dressage riders and showjumpers, award-winning pro wakeboarders and Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson.

CDI3* International Dressage kicked the show off on Wednesday and Thursday, drawing an international field, and was followed by the much-anticipated CSI4* International Showjumping, with the competition coming to an exhilarating finish on Saturday (June 17).

A highlight of the show was the ever-popular Equitop Myoplast Puissance – one of the most famous show jumping competitions in the world – designed to push both horse and rider to their ultimate limits as they clear the huge red wall.

Ireland’s Trevor Breen came out on top to bring the third day of the show to a close.

Additional notable winners include Eve Jobs – daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs – who had the biggest win of her career in the world of show jumping, as well as double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin, who enjoyed double success at the show.

This year also saw records broken at the exclusive Bolesworth Elite Auction, when a foal by Nick Skelton’s Olympic legend, Big Star, made £92,000 under the hammer.

(Photo: Nick Rosendale)

It is believed the sum is the highest price paid for a show jumping-bred foal in the UK with the British-bred youngster going to Saudi Arabia.

Founder and president of The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show Nina Barbour said: “It has been incredible to watch world-class sport once again taking place at Boelsworth. We are constantly expanding our offer at Bolesworth, notably this year with the Water Festival and leg of the pro-wakeboarding tour.

“We have witnessed a series of amazing firsts this year, including the record-breaking auction and with the support of sensational riders such as Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester, as well as the world class wakeboarders, this year is certainly one to remember!”

The dog show, which is fast becoming a Bolesworth institution, was another highlight of the weekend with ‘have a go agility’ sessions also available to all.

New for the show this year was the International Water Festival, which took place on Saturday (June 17).

The event saw some of the best wakeboarders in the world battle it out in a spectacular head to head style contest on a purpose-built, world class wakeboard park.

UK-born Liam Peacock was crowned number one in the final day of the Industry Pro Tour to enthusiastic crowds.