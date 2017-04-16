Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Bolesworth International Horse Show is fast becoming the UK’s most high profile showjumping event.

Offering wide-ranging entertainment, the team is to once again invite primary schools across the region to their free educational and fun schools day on Thursday, June 15 from 10am to 3pm.

Following on from last year’s success, where almost 1,000 children turned out to join in the fun, the free of charge schools day is open to every primary school in the region.

Aimed at introducing this ever-expanding event to a wider audience, the day gives children the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of a top-class sporting event, including Young Horse Viewing Trials and International Showjumping.

In addition to the featured equine events, there will be numerous educational and fun activities taking place throughout the schools day, including workshops hosted by The Brooke (Action for Working Horses and Donkeys), The Pony Club and Corner Exotics.

There will also be author book readings, model making and the chance to meet animals big and small.

Nina Barbour, founder and president of The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, said: “Bolesworth is now much more than just a showjumping event, with an incredible and diverse range of activities at visitors’ fingertips. However, the equestrian element will always remain at the heart of everything that we do.

“Dealing with these animals on a daily basis means that we sometimes take it for granted and being able to introduce people and children, in particular, to the vast array of joy, excitement and opportunity that they can bring is priceless.”

With top international showjumpers, dressage riders and Olympic medalists, who will be competing in the magnificent main show arenas, the event provides children and adults alike with a perfect introduction to this exciting sport. This year welcomes an exhilarating new timetable of events, including new classes, family entertainment, a diverse range of food and drink options, shopping and much more.

If you would like to find out more visit www.bolesworthinternational.com or contact the Bolesworth Events Office on 01829 307 676.