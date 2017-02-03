Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bogus builders have targeted several elderly residents in Chester prompting Cheshire police to issue a warning today (February 2).

The cold callers, who claimed to be able to carry out urgent roof repairs, tried to scam their victims out of thousands of pounds.

Homes in Hoole, Stocks Lane and Balmoral Park were among those targeted in the January crime spree.

According to police there are a number of simple measures that people can take to stay safe and protect themselves.

Detective Sergeant Henderson said: “Following these incidents I would like to appeal to the local community to look out for their elderly relatives, friends and neighbours to help reduce the likelihood of someone else becoming a victim.

“I would also like to remind all residents about the importance of people not letting anyone into their home who call unexpectedly and if you have a chain, always use it.

“Make sure you ask for identification and if they provide it, close the door and check the number, but most importantly if you have any doubts about them being genuine, don’t let them in and ask them to come back later when you are not alone.”

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 101 or 999 immediately.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.