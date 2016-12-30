Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Blue Planet Aquarium is helping The National Lottery ‘fish out’ two missing Lotto winners in Cheshire and Wirral.

With the deadlines to claim fast approaching, two prizes worth £1 million and £100,000 remain unclaimed from tickets bought in the area. The first prize is from a ticket bought in Cheshire West and Chester, while the second is from a ticket purchased in Wirral.

The National Lottery has joined forces with the Ellesmere Port-based aquarium to encourage the thousands of visitors who pass through the doors to search everywhere for the missing tickets which, if found soon, could lead to a very happy new year indeed!

The presence of giant fish-friendly replica lottery tickets and cheques in the main tank with the sharks and divers reminded everyone who sees them to search for the missing tickets in even the most unlikely of places.

The £1,000,000 unclaimed prize from a ticket bought in Cheshire West and Chester was for the Lotto draw on July 23. The ticket-holder matched the winning Lotto Millionaire Raffle code BLUE 3290 4318 and only has until January 19 to claim their prize.

In addition, a further £100,000 prize remains outstanding from a ticket bought in WirraI for the special Lotto Medal Draw, on August 27. The one-off Lotto draw was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing The National Lottery.

The ticket-holder matched the winning Lotto Millionaire Raffle code GREY 5695 6430 and the deadline to claim this prize is February 23.

Senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery Andy Carter said: “Thousands of people visit the Blue Planet Aquarium every weekend from all over Cheshire and the north west and the areas where we have these unclaimed prizes.

“These are two life-changing sums of money sitting and waiting to be collected by two lucky players who bought their tickets in Cheshire West ands Chester and in Wirral.

“We’re encouraging all players to check their old Lotto tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding. Try checking in draws, pockets, wallets and in the bottom of handbags – someone out there could literally be carrying around a fortune and not even know it. We have the champagne and big cheques on standby – all we need is the lucky winners to come forward to claim their prizes.”

Head diver at the Blue Planet Aquarium Sophie Montgomery added: “We were delighted to welcome The National Lottery across one of the busiest weekends of the year.

“The divers took the fish-friendly replica giant tickets and cheques into the shark tank across the weekend for our live shows in the hope of jogging someone’s memory and to raise awareness of the huge prizes which are outstanding.

“We really hope these winners are found and come forward to claim their prizes.

“It is so exciting to think there are two big lottery winners literally on our doorstep and sitting on such large sums of money. Let’s hope that one, if not both, are visitors to our aquarium.”

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk