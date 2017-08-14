Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blue Planet Aquarium has confirmed escapee otter Cho has been recaptured, but is unwilling to discuss whether more than one otter went missing.

On Friday (August 11) the popular Ellesmere Port attraction asked for the public’s help in tracking down their fugitive otter which had been spotted at nearby Cheshire Oaks and even filmed.

Blue Planet Aquarium has now confirmed that Cho, a female Asian short-clawed otter, was recaptured over the weekend and reunited with her mate Brian and baby Connie.

Puzzlingly, Cheshire Police received reports of three otters having escaped last Thursday but understands one was found in a supermarket car park.

Blue Planet spokesman Phil Jones did not wish to comment on the claim that a total of three otters had been on the run.

“The otters are here on our premises, all three of them,” he said.

The official press release issued this afternoon stated: “It has been an interesting few days here at Blue Planet Aquarium especially for our family of otters. Cho the female otter managed to escape from her enclosure last week and was recaptured by Blue Planet Aquarium Staff at the weekend.

“In order for her to be re-united with her baby and partner, the animals have been re-introduced to each other within our grounds away from the general public. Otters are incredibly monogamous and keeping them together as a family unit is very important in their continued development, in a stress free environment.

“Our handlers are closely monitoring the situation and the welfare of the family is of prime importance.

"Once we are satisfied that they are as a unit once again we will resume our otter presentations at the normal show time.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council also declined to comment on how many otters had escaped.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member, environment, said: “Cheshire West and Chester are the zoo licensing authority for the Blue Planet and have been made aware of an incident that occurred last week. We are working with the Blue Planet to ensure the safety and security of their animals, their staff and members of the public is paramount.”