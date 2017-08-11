Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s Blue Planet Aquarium is appealing for the public’s help in tracking down escapee otter Cho whose baby Connie and partner Brian are waiting for her safe return.

The otter went missing from the aquarium’s outdoor enclosure on Thursday morning (August 10) with sightings at nearby Cheshire Oaks.

James Farron even managed to film Cho scampering around the outlet village yesterday lunchtime. The Chronicle also been shared pictures showing handlers attempting to recapture the otter but without success.

Blue Planet is making light of the situation saying baby otter Connie is waiting for her mum to ‘finish her shopping trip and come home’ but there is clearly some concern.

A spokesperson for Blue Planet Aquarium said: “On Thursday morning we were made aware that one of our otters had got out of its outdoor enclosure and was exploring the local area. Our female Asian short-clawed otter, named Cho, had decided to leave her baby, named Connie, under the watchful eye of dad Brian, and have a day out!

“Cho has been sighted within a half mile radius of the aquarium and our highly experienced handlers are doing everything they can to return her safely back to her family.”

The aquarium says the otter poses no threat to the public but asks people not to approach her. Instead they should call them immediately on 0151 357 8804 if Cho is spotted.

The spokesperson added: “We also ask that if you do see our team carrying out their work, please move away and do not film or photograph them as this causes distress to both the team and the otter.

"We are very grateful for the support we have received from Cheshire Police, Cheshire environmental health officers, the RSPCA and the team at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet.

“We will provide an update as soon as we have more information to share.”