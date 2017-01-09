Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chilliest snap of the winter so far is on its way.

Snow showers, lightning and strong winds of up to 55mph have been forecast for Cheshire West and Chester as a blast of cold air from the Arctic prepares to sweep across the UK.

The dramatic change in weather conditions has prompted the Met Office to issue a 'severe' weather warning for the region.

The alert comes into force at 6pm on Wednesday (January 11) when the showers are expected to develop and will remain in place until 12pm on Thursday (January 12).

The Met Office say: "Cold air originating over Arctic Canada will affect the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing snow showers and strong winds.

"Wind gusts up to 55mph are expected in exposed coastal areas and on hills in association with snow showers, leading to temporary blizzard conditions.

"As well as reduced visibility, 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate anywhere within the warning area, with 10-20 cm possible above 300 m.

"Lightning may accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a consequence."

'Very poor' travel conditions are likely, so disruption to transport is a possibility.