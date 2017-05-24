Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two talented graphics pupils from Blacon High School have seen their mascot designs manufactured into life-size characters.

And the first outing for the mascots, conceived by Leo Massey, 12, and Ashleigh Saunders, 11, was as costumes for runners in Sunday’s Chester Half-Marathon.

The design competition was run by Sealand Road firm, The Big Let Company.

The agency, which has been letting residential, commercial and student properties in Chester and Flintshire for 20 years, is to launch an ongoing fundraising campaign for local charities.

(Photo: ©Ginger Pixie Photography)

Owner and director Mike Barley said: “Rather than be regarded as a soulless business by local people, we try hard to engage with the communities where we work.

“We thought our fundraising would have more meaning among our neighbours and supporters if we asked local pupils to help us set it up.”

The graphic design competition ran among Key Stage 3 technology pupils in years 7 and 8 at Blacon High School.

Leo and Ashleigh’s winning mascots, Stu Dent and Selly Holmes, were selected from 200 entries.

Mike added: “The school dealt with it as if it were a proper, commercial brief. Pupils researched existing mascots and our company before drawing the designs.

“The standard of entries was very professional. Leo and Ashleigh’s designs met our brief spot-on.”

(Photo: ©Ginger Pixie Photography)

Each winner received vouchers for two to visit the cinema and for a meal at Frankie & Benny’s.

Blacon High School headteacher Sue Yates said: “It’s brilliant because it’s a real-life situation that puts the students’ learning and skills in place, and also because they will see a real-life outcome.”

Life-size foam versions of the characters were made for Mike and fellow director, Bernadette Pedder, both keen runners, to wear in the Chester Half Marathon.

Funds they raise through sponsorship and from a £25 donation by The Big Let for each property it sells, will be donated to local charities.

The Big Let Company was sponsor of the pace runners in the Chester Half Marathon for the fourth time this year.