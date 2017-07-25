Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A big-hearted Blacon schoolgirl has raised a substantial sum of money after organising a special event in memory of brave Bradley Lowery who lost his fight with a rare and debilitating form of cancer at the age of six.

Little Bradley captured the hearts of a nation after battling with cancer for most of his short life, after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of just 18 months.

One of those who was deeply touched by his story was 14-year-old Blacon High School pupil Lucy Thornton who decided she wanted to do something to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Mum Paula said: “Lucy has been following young Bradley Lowery for a long while. She became very fond of him and his passing has left Lucy with a broken heart. She felt her way of giving back to Bradley and his family would be to do an event on the day of Bradley’s funeral.”

Lucy organised a football T-shirt day at Blacon High School in which pupils were encouraged to wear a colourful T-shirt in Bradley’s memory in return for a donation of £1 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Paula added: “This event really does mean the world to Lucy as not only has Bradley touched Lucy’s heart but the heart of the nation. He was a true soldier and fought this terrible disease from the age of 19 months and spent most of his little life in hospital and in pain and underwent countless types of treatment.”

Lucy also arranged for JH Godwin and Highfield primary school pupils to get involved and later she was joined by relatives and friends in Cairns Crescent to stage a balloon release.

As a result of all her efforts, she managed to raise the impressive sum of £353 along with £230 at Highfield Primary and £181 at JH Godwin.