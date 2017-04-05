Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blacon schoolgirl Connie Blythin brought a smile to the face of Westminster when she reached the final of a joke-telling competition.

Connie was among hundreds of children who took part in Voice Box from schools in England, Scotland and Wales.

But only 20 made it through to the final at Speaker’s House in Westminster in London Connie was one of them.

Connie, aged nine, who attends J H Godwin Primary School in Blacon, delighted the packed audience of politicians, parents and children with her joke:

‘What vegetable can’t you take on a boat?…A leek!’

Connie, who was presented with a Voice Box finalist certificate, said: “I am extremely excited about taking part in the competition and coming to London.”

When asked what she would like to be when she grows up, Connie replied: “I would like to be either a vet or a forensic scientist.”

Voice Box is an annual competition, organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) and partnered by The Communication Trust. It aims to remind people that there are children in every classroom who need support to help them speak and understand what is being said to them.

Speaker of The House of Commons John Bercow said: “I am delighted to be able to host this wonderful event for the third year running. It is extremely important that children with speech, language and communication needs receive the support they require to reach their potential.”